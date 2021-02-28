ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.16. ICU Medical also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.50-7.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

ICU Medical stock traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,818. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.86. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

