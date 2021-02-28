ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. ICF International updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.35-4.65 EPS.

ICF International stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

ICFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

