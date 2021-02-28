iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT Raised to $21.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $19.16.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. Analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 621.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

