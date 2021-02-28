IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $13.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

