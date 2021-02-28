HSBC’s (HSBC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

