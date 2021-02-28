HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $34.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

