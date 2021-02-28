Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $10.48 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

