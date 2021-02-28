Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $683.36 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

HOV opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.53. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

