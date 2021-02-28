HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Horiba Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of instruments and systems for industrial applications. Its operating segments include Automotive Test Systems, Process and Environmental Instruments, Semiconductor Instruments, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments and Systems and Scientific Instruments and Systems. The company operates primarily in America, Asia and Oceania, Japan and Europe. Horiba Ltd is engaged in Kyoto, Japan. “

HRIBF stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. HORIBA has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

