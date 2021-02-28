Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 167 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,168 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 60.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $232.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.84 and a 200 day moving average of $218.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

