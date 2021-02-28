Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

HMPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $685,544.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,429,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 over the last three months.

NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. 207,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,019. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.