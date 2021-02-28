Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Home Consortium’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.76.
Home Consortium Company Profile
Recommended Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Home Consortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Consortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.