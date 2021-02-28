Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $512.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMLP. Barclays lifted their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

