Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.
Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $512.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.
About Höegh LNG Partners
HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.
