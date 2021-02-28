HNI (HNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HNI (NYSE:HNI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.10. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.



The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $37,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,029.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

