Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $692.91

Shares of Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 692.91 ($9.05) and traded as high as GBX 718 ($9.38). Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) shares last traded at GBX 718 ($9.38), with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 693.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 680.33. The company has a market capitalization of £35.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

About Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

