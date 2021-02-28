HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 3rd (OTCMKTS:CAPAU)

HighCape Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 3rd. HighCape Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:CAPAU opened at $15.64 on Friday. HighCape Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPAU. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

