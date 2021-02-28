High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) PT Raised to $14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLNFF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.