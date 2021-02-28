Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Shares of HSKA opened at $188.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average is $132.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $217.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,318,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,017,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,305,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 815,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

