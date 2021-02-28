Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,645 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.32% of Hercules Capital worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,154,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE HTGC opened at $15.88 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

