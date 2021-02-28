Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,673,545 shares of company stock valued at $610,167,026. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

