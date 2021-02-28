Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,202. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

