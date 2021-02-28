Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $49.65 on Friday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

