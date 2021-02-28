Heikki Lanckriet Buys 3,000 Shares of 4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) Stock

4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) insider Heikki Lanckriet bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,522.34).

4basebio UK Societas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 744 ($9.72).

About 4basebio UK Societas

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

