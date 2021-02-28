HealthStream’s (HSTM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in HealthStream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

