HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HealthStream by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in HealthStream by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in HealthStream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

