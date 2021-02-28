Head-To-Head Review: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) versus Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and Priority Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.60 $18.10 million $0.34 70.26 Priority Technology $371.85 million 1.64 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -18.16

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for QuinStreet and Priority Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

QuinStreet currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.16%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 6.29% 12.51% 8.58% Priority Technology 4.92% N/A -14.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Priority Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions, which automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate the vendor payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed and integrated partners services that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

