Head to Head Review: Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA)

Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Winmill & Co. Incorporated and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A Barings BDC -5.76% 5.71% 2.50%

Winmill & Co. Incorporated has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Winmill & Co. Incorporated shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Winmill & Co. Incorporated and Barings BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barings BDC $75.65 million 6.15 $58.19 million $0.61 15.90

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Winmill & Co. Incorporated and Barings BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmill & Co. Incorporated 0 0 0 0 N/A Barings BDC 0 0 6 0 3.00

Barings BDC has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.64%. Given Barings BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Summary

Barings BDC beats Winmill & Co. Incorporated on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Winmill & Co. Incorporated Company Profile

Winmill & Co. Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and distribution of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in New York, New York.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

