Head-To-Head Contrast: CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) versus (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP)

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) and (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CSI Compressco and (WGRP), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 3 0 0 0 1.00 (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSI Compressco presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 74.23%. Given CSI Compressco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CSI Compressco is more favorable than (WGRP).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of CSI Compressco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSI Compressco and (WGRP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -13.55% -134.42% -3.88% (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSI Compressco and (WGRP)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $476.58 million 0.19 -$20.97 million ($0.40) -4.85 (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A

CSI Compressco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than (WGRP).

Summary

(WGRP) beats CSI Compressco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages for use in midstream applications, including natural gas gathering and centralized compression facilities. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About (WGRP)

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.