Head-To-Head Comparison: Macau Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MCIM) vs. MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Macau Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MCIM) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Macau Capital Investments alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Macau Capital Investments and MongoDB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macau Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A MongoDB 0 3 10 0 2.77

MongoDB has a consensus price target of $363.43, suggesting a potential downside of 5.83%. Given MongoDB’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Macau Capital Investments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macau Capital Investments and MongoDB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macau Capital Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MongoDB $421.72 million 55.15 -$175.52 million ($2.36) -163.53

Macau Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB.

Profitability

This table compares Macau Capital Investments and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macau Capital Investments N/A N/A N/A MongoDB -46.73% -343.82% -13.80%

Risk and Volatility

Macau Capital Investments has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Macau Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Macau Capital Investments beats MongoDB on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macau Capital Investments Company Profile

Macau Capital Investments, Inc. though its subsidiary offers solid waste and medical waste management services. Its subsidiary includes ECO Medical Waste Holdings, Inc. Macau Capital Investments, Inc. was formerly known as Silicon Valley Research, Inc. and changed its name to Macau Capital Investments, Inc. in March 2008. The company is based in San Jose, California.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Macau Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macau Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.