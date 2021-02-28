Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 3 ($0.04). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 128,371 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £5.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.75.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.