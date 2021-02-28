Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 402 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $246.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

