Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 254 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 843.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,920 shares of company stock worth $27,130,665 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA opened at $499.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $515.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.