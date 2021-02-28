Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $181,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,709.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 585,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 552,901 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $11,593,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,285,587.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $30,277,497.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,373,624 shares of company stock worth $114,138,065.

PLTR opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.18. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

