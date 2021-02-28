Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 121.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $166,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 216,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 52,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 16,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,686,821 shares of company stock worth $123,617,787.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

