Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $2,955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,766,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,007,898 shares of company stock worth $619,109,363 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

