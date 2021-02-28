Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $130.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

