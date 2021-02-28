Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $3,685,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,116.05 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,200.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,091.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

