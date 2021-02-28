Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Sells $257,460.00 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HSC opened at $16.36 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

