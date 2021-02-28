Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Sells $257,460.00 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of HSC opened at $16.36 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
