HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $697.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after buying an additional 408,235 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after buying an additional 148,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 145,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

