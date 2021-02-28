Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €152.01 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €152.01 ($178.84).

HNR1 has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of FRA HNR1 traded down €3.70 ($4.35) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €140.30 ($165.06). 186,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €136.30.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

