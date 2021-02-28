Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

