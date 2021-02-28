Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 865 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $168.36 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

