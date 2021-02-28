Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 36 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $349.12 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $354.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

