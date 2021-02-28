Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 200 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,698,000 after acquiring an additional 139,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.30.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $469.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.07 and its 200 day moving average is $399.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

