Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,044 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PB shares. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.70.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

