Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.40% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $143.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $154.79.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.