Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

