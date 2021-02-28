Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 1,340.8% from the January 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HALB stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Halberd has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corporation researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

