H. Charles Floyd Sells 58,358 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of H opened at $87.95 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after acquiring an additional 926,711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

