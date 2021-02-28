H. Charles Floyd Sells 58,358 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of H opened at $87.95 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.53.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.
H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
