Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 151.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after purchasing an additional 338,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $60,620,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH opened at $147.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $621,429.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.